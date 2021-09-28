Bobby Zarem, Savannah-born Hollywood publicist, dies at age 84

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Robert “Bobby” Zarem, the acclaimed publicist known for his work in New York and Hollywood and a developer of the Savannah Film Festival, died in his Savannah home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the age of 84, according to an obituary from Gamble Funeral Service.

A “world-renowned” publicist, Zarem created the “I Love New York” marketing campaign which his obituary describes as “the most successful and iconic endeavor in public relations history.” Donald Trump credited Zarem in 1978 with tripling property values in Manhattan in the six months after the campaign launched, according to his obituary.

He represented countless stars over his long career, including Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Mick Jagger, Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, Jack Nicholson, Diana Ross, and Michael Caine, among others. The New York Times and Newsweek referred to him as “Super Flack.”

Zarem handled publicity for Hollywood hits including “Pumping Iron,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Scarface,” “Rambo,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” and “The China Syndrome.” He appeared in an episode of “Law & Order” playing himself and in an uncredited role as a third base coach in “Bull Durham.” He helped make the Savannah-based novel “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” into an international best-seller.

He dabbled in politics, working with the Clintons and Georgia-native President Jimmy Carter. His obituary says he “saved” Carter’s 1976 campaign when he stopped Jack Anderson from appearing on “Good Morning America” to spread “false rumors.”

Zarem was born at Telfair Hospital in Savannah on September 30, 1936 to Harry Aaron Zarem and Rose Gold Zarem. Growing up, he worked as a batboy at Grayson Stadium, witnessing Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams play in exhibition games. Like his brothers, he attended Phillips Academy Andover and Yale University, where he graduated in 1958. Zarem served in the Air National Guard.

A funeral will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which provides services to retired members of the film industry.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.