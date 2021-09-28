Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Canopy Treesort offers unique camping experience in North Georgia

Georgia Canopy 'Treesort'
Georgia Canopy 'Treesort'
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not a resort. It’s a tree-sort.

This is called the Canopy Treesort. It’s in North Georgia right by the Tennessee line on lookout mountain.

The owners call this treehouse glam. It’s a tree deck with sleep pods.

They’re 10-feet-long so you’ll definitely need to snuggle up.

glam camping
glam camping(WRDW)

The ends have windows so you can really get in touch with nature.

They say you can see people hang-gliding if you look out.

Outside your living room of sorts is half covered but you’re out in the elements if you want to hang out.

Learn more about Canopy Treesort by visiting their website at canopytreesort.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without parents permission
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident,...
Georgia couple are among 3 killed in Montana train crash
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy

Latest News

The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
*
Evans Memorial Hospital seeing help from state with COVID testing
COVID-19 has made it a tough year for assisted living facilities nationwide. Many continue to...
Senior living facility in Claxton continues COVID precautions
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart