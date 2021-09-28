Chatham Co. election official hopefully residents take advantage of National Voter Registration Day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Sept. 28 was National Voter Registration Day across the United States.

Since first observed, four and a half million people have been registered to vote during National Voter Registration Day, according to Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae.

“Hopefully, we can duplicate or exceed that this year,” McRae said.

McRae points out that even though it’s not a mid-term or presidential election year, there’s still a county-wide decision voters will need to consider.

“It’s not just an election for the municipalities, although there are a number of municipalities that will have elections for their council and commission seats. There is a county-wide vote for the very important ESPLOST measure,” McRae said.

Once you are registered to vote, and decide you want to take advantage of the absentee method that so many did during last year’s presidential election, there are some changes thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 202.

“You will no longer receive any unsolicited mailers from groups that are attempting to help you to get the absentee ballot in hand,” McRae said.

McRae points out that you can still request an absentee ballot though.

“It has to be on an official Georgia state form. And those forms are available in our office. They’re also available on our website and on the state elections website,” McRae said.

McRae says the absentee ballots themselves will also look a little different than in years past, with a flap that is meant to protect sensitive information that a voter might put on there instead of an ID number.

He also says voters should be getting mailers soon reminding them of voting location and of any precinct location changes.

The deadline to register for the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election is Oct. 4.

For more National Voter Registration Day information or to register to vote online, click here.

