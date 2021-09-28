Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The two children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, are suing their mom’s former employer and asking that he be put in jail, according to court documents.

According to a court filing from Monday, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott are calling for Alex Murdaugh to be arrested until the money allegedly “embezzled” from them is returned.

The attorneys for Satterfield and Harriott say after Gloria Satterfield fell in Alex Murdaugh’s home in February 2018 and Murdaugh recommended an attorney for Gloria’s sons to sue Murdaugh for Gloria’s death.

Satterfield’s attorneys say the lawyer Murdaugh introduced their clients to, Corey Fleming, is a long-time friend of Murdaugh and that Fleming advised Tony Satterfield to give Palmetto State Bank VP Chad Westendorf the rights to represent Gloria’s estate.

According to court documents submitted by Satterfield’s attorneys, a wrongful death settlement was reached between the estate and Murdaugh for $505,0000 but the Satterfield children never knew of this settlement until recently and never received the money.

In a later settlement Satterfield’s attorneys say their clients also didn’t know about; an additional $3.8 million dollar claim was reached in 2019.

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after other fees were deducted but they “were not paid a dime.”

Richard and Bland, Satterfield’s attorneys, claim Murdaugh set up a bank account under the name “Forge” for it to appear the money was going to the settlement firm, Forge Consulting, LLC.

“Upon information and belief, Murdaugh instructed Fleming to issue the check for $2,765,000.00 that was otherwise to be paid to Tony and Brian as the beneficiaries of Gloria Satterfield to ‘Forge’ instead,” the court documents allege. “Through this deception, Murdaugh was able to embezzle and/or fraudulently misapply the funds that were intended to be paid to Tony and Brian.”

