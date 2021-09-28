Sky Cams
Court says it will wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a separate Mississippi abortion case before weighing in on a restrictive Georgia abortion law that a lower court blocked.

A federal judge ruled last year that the law cannot take effect because it’s unconstitutional. The state appealed that ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the appeals court heard arguments on that appeal Friday and on Monday issued an order staying the appeal.

The law sought to ban abortions once a detectable human heartbeat is present, with some limited exceptions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

