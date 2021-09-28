Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather all week. This will keep us with lots of sun and seasonable temps. The high will slide to our east tonight into Thursday. This will keep us dry but allow our temps to warm to near 90. A cold front moves in Thursday and quickly pushes south by the evening. We do not expect any rain with this front at this time but we will see slightly cooler temps by Friday. Moisture increases for the weekend but we’ll only see a slight chance for showers.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located about 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves to the northwest into Friday. A turn to the north is forecast and Sam is expected to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday. Low pressure, the remnants of Peter, is located a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move to the northeast and there is a 50% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa will continue moving to the west-northwest passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 90% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. A broad area of low pressure located a several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is an 80% of tropical development as it moves west-northwest over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10 kt becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft. Wednesday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.