Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Driver pulls up to fire station after truck catches on fire

Officials with the Burton Fire District say a driver driver pulled up to their fire station...
Officials with the Burton Fire District say a driver driver pulled up to their fire station after his truck caught on fire.(Burton Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Burton Fire District say a driver driver pulled up to their fire station after his truck caught on fire.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. when Burton firefighters inside the Shell Point fire station noticed on a security TV a flaming vehicle outside the station as it crossed by the security cameras.

A report states that firefighters rushed outside to find a pickup truck on fire, and as firefighters pulled the fire truck out and began putting on their protective gear, the fuel tank in the truck ruptured sending flames 30 feet in the air.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire without further damages or injuries.

“Realizing his truck was on fire, the driver pulled into the fire station on Parris Island Gateway, and had the awareness not to stop in front of the bay doors, which would have endangered the fire station and trapped the emergency vehicles inside, or stop near the vehicles in the parking lot,” BFD officials said. “Burton fire officials commend him for his awareness and calm thinking for the positive outcome.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia plans $1,000 bonuses to responders with federal cash

Latest News

*
Evans Memorial Hospital seeing help from state with COVID testing
COVID-19 has made it a tough year for assisted living facilities nationwide. Many continue to...
Senior living facility in Claxton continues COVID precautions
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
A new industrial site in Bryan County could bring new companies to the whole area. One...
New robotic academy announced at Ogeechee Tech