Driver pulls up to fire station after truck catches on fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Burton Fire District say a driver driver pulled up to their fire station after his truck caught on fire.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. when Burton firefighters inside the Shell Point fire station noticed on a security TV a flaming vehicle outside the station as it crossed by the security cameras.

A report states that firefighters rushed outside to find a pickup truck on fire, and as firefighters pulled the fire truck out and began putting on their protective gear, the fuel tank in the truck ruptured sending flames 30 feet in the air.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire without further damages or injuries.

“Realizing his truck was on fire, the driver pulled into the fire station on Parris Island Gateway, and had the awareness not to stop in front of the bay doors, which would have endangered the fire station and trapped the emergency vehicles inside, or stop near the vehicles in the parking lot,” BFD officials said. “Burton fire officials commend him for his awareness and calm thinking for the positive outcome.”

