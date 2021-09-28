Sky Cams
Evans Memorial Hospital seeing help from state with COVID testing

*(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital is getting some help from the state with COVID testing.

Remember last Tuesday, the testing site didn’t show up for possible staffing issues. The hospital’s CEO says their presence has already helped their Emergency Department.

Right outside of Evans Memorial, LTS is administering COVID tests twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They had about 20 people get tested last Thursday and about the same Tuesday. Evans Memorial Hospital’s CEO Bill Lee says they continue to see a slight decline in COVID testing because cases are improving.

He says the site frees up their emergency team and allows people to have more access to testing.

“It really does help them because their focus is on caring for the acutely ill and those that are seeking treatment either in our outpatient testing or in our emergency department. To be able to eliminate wait times and to help off load necessary testing to an outside area...has really excited them and really feels like they can be better focused and equipped to take care of our patients,” Lee said.

Lee is encouraging people to make appointments through the Department of Public Health’s website, but they are still testing people who drive up without one.

