Georgia Southern professor says not all faculty want mask mandate

Masks given to Georgia Southern faculty, staff and students.
Masks given to Georgia Southern faculty, staff and students.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There were protests on college campuses across Georgia, including on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro and Armstrong campuses, as many professors want mask requirements.

But another group of faculties say those colleagues don’t speak for them.

In the wake of professors statewide protesting and demanding a mask mandate on campuses, one educator said she speaks for another segment of the faculty who want things to stay the same.

She said it’s less about masks and more about mandates.

Faculty from Georgia Southern and other schools in the state took part in protests coordinated through the Georgia chapter of American Association of University Professors. Those who attended advocated for mask mandates. They felt requiring masks would help protect them and their students.

Christina Lemon says she and a different portion of faculty don’t want a mandate. She believes people should be able to choose.

“It’s about the principle, it’s about the mandate. A one-size-fits-all does not take into account all the nuances,” Professor Christina Lemon said.

She believes faculty, students and staff should have to option to wear or not wear masks however they see fit.

