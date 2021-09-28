New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A new housing facility is coming to Fort Stewart.
The project comes after years of what’s been called a “housing crisis” within on-base units.
The new project is part of a $100 million authorization, announced by U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Tuesday. The new housing facility will accommodate over 370 soldiers.
This comes after a nation-wide problem. According to the Military Family Advisory Network, tens of thousands of complaints were reported nation-wide.
Those complaints include maintenance repairs, mold, and structural concerns.
Housing improvements at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon are also being discussed.
