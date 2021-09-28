Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

New housing facility coming to Fort Stewart

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A new housing facility is coming to Fort Stewart.

The project comes after years of what’s been called a “housing crisis” within on-base units.

The new project is part of a $100 million authorization, announced by U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Tuesday. The new housing facility will accommodate over 370 soldiers.

This comes after a nation-wide problem. According to the Military Family Advisory Network, tens of thousands of complaints were reported nation-wide.

Those complaints include maintenance repairs, mold, and structural concerns.

Housing improvements at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon are also being discussed.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia plans $1,000 bonuses to responders with federal cash

Latest News

COVID-19 has made it a tough year for assisted living facilities nationwide. Many continue to...
Senior living facility in Claxton continues COVID precautions
*
Evans Memorial Hospital seeing help from state with COVID testing
Beaufort County School District Educational Services Center
Beaufort Co. adding extra security to elementary schools
Savannah-born Hollywood publicist Bobby Zarem died in his Savannah home on Sunday, September...
Bobby Zarem, Savannah-born Hollywood publicist, dies at age 84