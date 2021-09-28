Sky Cams
New robotic academy announced at Ogeechee Tech

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new industrial site in Bryan County could bring new companies to the whole area. One community hopes they can help train the workers who’ll keep those plants running. And it all involves robots.

Leaders for Bulloch County and Ogeechee Tech say worker training will be as important to the industries in the Mega Site as supplying power, water, or sewer.

Tuesday afternoon, they announced plans for the Georgia Industrial Systems and Robotics Training facility. The county will supply a spot in the Gateway Industrial Park to help train crews who service and maintain industrial robotics equipment.

“Go to just about any advanced manufacturer in the world these days and you’ll see a significant amount of robotics on the floor,” said Benjy Thompson, Development Authority of Bulloch Co.

Ogeechee Tech already offers robotics training. The new site would triple their room so they could serve more students and companies at a time.

“You don’t want to have to send them two states away. What an attraction if you can send them just 15 miles or 30 miles up the road for training,” said Jan Moore with Ogeechee Technical College.

They hope the industrial site along Interstate 16 will bring more companies to the region, whether they locate there or not.

“Having this site close, but not on the mega-site, allows us to help train employees not just for industries at the mega-site but all over the region.”

County leaders say they hope to use federal grant money to cover as much of the cost as possible.

