Savannah Fire looking for suspect that set fire to truck last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is looking for a suspect who set fire to a truck at 38th and Waters Street early Wednesday.

Savannah Fire tweeted photos of the vehicle, identified as a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle was parked as a repair shop when it was torched around midnight on September 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah Fire at 912-644-5959 or 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control officers will pay $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

$10,000 REWARD: Identify the person who set fire to a white, 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 at a 38th & Waters repair shop, around midnight, Wed., September 22. Call SFD 912-644-5959 or 1-800-282-5804. Ga. Arson Control offers $10,000 for info leading arrest & conviction. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/tHXNBrL6mz — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.