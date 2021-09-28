Sky Cams
Savannah Fire looking for suspect that set fire to truck last week

Savannah Fire is looking for a suspect who set fire to a truck at a repair shop last week.
Savannah Fire is looking for a suspect who set fire to a truck at a repair shop last week.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is looking for a suspect who set fire to a truck at 38th and Waters Street early Wednesday.

Savannah Fire tweeted photos of the vehicle, identified as a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle was parked as a repair shop when it was torched around midnight on September 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah Fire at 912-644-5959 or 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control officers will pay $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

