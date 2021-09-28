Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SEC showdowns loom: Mississippi-Alabama, Arkansas-Georgia

Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season
Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season(CrimsonTidePhotos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama and Georgia, the top-ranked teams in the country and the favorites to win their Southeastern Conference divisions, are preparing to face the league’s biggest early season surprises.

The matchups Saturday weren’t necessarily penciled in as quite such big games leading up to the season. Now there all kinds of intriguing storylines: national and SEC championship implications; established powerhouses hosting ambitious fast risers; former assistants against their old bosses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia plans $1,000 bonuses to responders with federal cash

Latest News

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the...
Troubled Tigers: Clemson sliding from ACC, national picture
Georgia Southern: Chad Lunsford game week news conference- Gardner-Webb
Georgia Southern athletics director, interim coach answer questions day after Lunsford’s firing
Georgia Southern athletics director, interim coach answer questions day after Lunsford’s firing
Georgia Southern athletics director, interim coach answer questions day after Lunsford’s firing
Georgia Southern athletic director, interim coach answer questions day after Lunsford’s firing
Georgia Southern athletic director, interim coach answer questions day after Lunsford’s firing