Senior living facility in Claxton continues COVID precautions

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has made it a tough year for assisted living facilities nationwide. Many continue to prepare for another possible surge this fall.

WTOC checked in with NorthSpring Senior Living in Claxton to see what steps they’ve taken to manage the virus in their facility.

A nurse at NorthSpring says things have been tough since COVID started, but their staff has worked tirelessly to make sure everyone is safe.

NorthSpring has stayed consistent with COVID precautions since the pandemic began.

“Because we were scared. We were like everybody else. We really didn’t know what was coming, we didn’t know what to expect but we felt like we needed to protect the residents so we just locked down,” said Toni Glanton, Registered Nurse at NorthSpring Senior Living.

And they haven’t seen a high volume of COVID cases because of it.

“We were one of the first ones in the community to be vaccinated.”

All of their residents are fully vaccinated and 90 percent of their staff. The facility doesn’t even accept new residents who aren’t vaccinated.

“Healthcare workers, home health and hospice and therapists and all, but if they’re not vaccinated they can’t come in.”

All staff and visitors have to wear a mask and any family or friends who want to visit must schedule an appointment. As important as these precautions are, it has taken a toll on some residents.

“We’ve seen some decline with several of them. It’s been very trying for them. They don’t understand why they can’t see their family, they don’t realize that they’re not seeing them as often but we can tell in their behavior and how they’re reacting to certain situations... they’ve just their mental health I guess has been affected as much as their physical health.”

Glanton says they’re trying to keep things as normal as they can. The facility’s head cook says she knows how hard it can be to be one of the few faces they see on a daily basis.

“Sometimes it’s just sitting with them during the day because they really are lonely and just want someone to talk to them,” said Miranda DeLoach, Head Cook at NorthSpring Senior Living.

And Glanton credits a lot of how they’ve kept residents happy and managed the pandemic to their staff.

“I can’t say enough about how awesome the staff is. They have not let down. They have not let down not one bit.”

