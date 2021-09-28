Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Play of the Week
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro

Latest News

The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program in July, stating all...
North Carolina health care system terminates more than 100 employees for being unvaccinated against COVID-19
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,791 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths, Tuesday
Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back