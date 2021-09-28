Troopers investigating fatal Beaufort Co. auto-pedestrian crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead in Beaufort County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the accident happened at 7:50 p.m. Monday on Paris Island Gateway.

Pye says a man driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading south on Parris Island Gateway when he hit a pedestrian crossing the street near Dowlingwood Drive. Reports say the pedestrian was crossing from the east side of Paris Island Gateway to the west side of that highway.

The driver of the pickup truck had a passenger, but Pye says both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not harmed by the accident.

The SCHP says the collision remains under investigation.

