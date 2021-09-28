TUESDAY | Another pleasant morning and warm afternoon in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We begin Tuesday with more pleasant weather in the first alert forecast. Temperatures range from the upper 50s inland, to low and mid-60s around Savannah. Islands and beaches are, mostly, in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar is dry. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. or so. Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by lunch; peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 2 and 4 p.m.

Humidity remains low through the afternoon with a dry first alert forecast.

It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy some fall sunshine. As the sun sets, temperatures cool back into the 70s, then 60s heading into the overnight hours. Wednesday and Thursday feature a similar weather set-up.

However, afternoon temperatures will approach, or get to, 90 by Thursday afternoon. Slightly cooler temperatures and a very spotty rain chance arrive this weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

