Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nationwide effort to get voters registered ahead of Election Day is happening Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Savannah and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

If you recently moved, changed your name, turned 18 or became an American citizen since the last election, you will need to register to vote.

In Savannah, a total of 13 organizations are coming together Tuesday led by the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. This is the first time that the organizations are forming what they call a crusade to get Chatham County residents registered to vote.

“We are engaged and embracing voters. We want to make sure that their privilege and their rights are upheld. We decided to make it a crusade so that we could bring in our partners and our partners are going to be as engaged as we are, helping to facilitate our endeavor,” said Dr. Patricia Harris, Chair of Social Action Committee.

On Tuesday, they will be stationed at the following locations in Chatham County:

Abundant Life, 2502 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA 31408, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saint James AME Church, 632 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saint Philip AME Church, 613 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Student Union on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, 11935 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31419

And in South Carolina, volunteers from the League of Women Voters is teaming up with students in the Lowcountry to get voters registered. There will be volunteers at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 921 Ribaut Rd, Beaufort, SC 29902, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help voters with any questions they have about getting registered for the first time or updating their registration.

Throughout the year last year, the organization in Beaufort helped register more than 300 voters. Today, they hope to not only register voters but to encourage anyone 18 and older to take part in the voting process in November.

“What I would urge is that your vote is your voice. There have been elections in the past where the decision has been made by a handful of votes so you could be that difference. Do your research, do your education, talk to people and find out what is important to you and show up and stay informed,” said Jane Caffrey, President of the League of Women’s Voters in Beaufort.

If you need to register or have questions about your registration, just bring your ID and stop by one of these locations for some help.

The deadline to register for the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election is Oct. 4.

For more National Voter Registration Day information or to register to vote online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.