Wish Jimmy Carter a Happy 97th Birthday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Jimmy Carter’s 97th birthday is on October 1. What do you give the man who has everything?

Well the Carter Center in Atlanta has a newer tradition. Over the past few years they began asking people across Georgia and beyond to leave a birthday message on a virtual card for the former president.

Join us in helping Former President Carter have a happy 97th birthday.

To leave a personal message for him, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.