COVID numbers trend down in Long County as vaccination rates improve

(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 rates in the Coastal Empire are trending down. Long County had one of the highest community transmission rates for months.

Case numbers are now almost back to what the county saw during the summer, where there was between 1 to 3 cases a day.

But Long County’s Community Transmission Index is still considered high, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data.

On August 27, there were 41 cases of COVID-19 in Long County. By September 28, there were only 2 cases in the county.

Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis says it’s great news, and there are several factors that could be contributing to Long County and the surrounding area’s low numbers, including the amount of people who have already had the virus.

But case numbers can also be low because Dr. Davis says some people might not get tested for COVID-19 due to mild symptoms. He also says vaccination rates are slightly improving.

Data shows a 19 percent fully vaccinated rate in Long County, as of yesterday.

“We’re reaching a point where quite a few people have some degree of immunity. All along we’ve talked about achieving herd immunity,” said Dr. Davis. “By hook or crook, we are finally achieving some level of herd immunity.”

Davis emphasized that those who have had COVID should still get vaccinated. With colder temperatures arriving in a few months, Dr. Davis says there is a possibility that COVID-19 cases will spike again.

