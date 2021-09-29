Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah police address concerns over questioning kids
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident,...
Georgia couple are among 3 killed in Montana train crash

Latest News

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions