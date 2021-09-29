Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-29-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather all week. This will keep us with lots of sun and seasonable temps. The high pressure will move to our east into Thursday. This will keep us dry but allow our temps to warm to near 90. A cold front moves in Thursday afternoon and quickly pushes south by the evening. We do not expect any rain with this front at this time but we will see slightly cooler temps by Friday. Moisture increases for the weekend but we’ll only see a slight chance for showers.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves to the northwest into Friday. A turn to the north is forecast and Sam is expected to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday. Low pressure, the remnants of Peter, is located several hundred miles south of Newfoundland. The low is forecast to move to the northeast and there is only a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Tropical Depression 20 is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. This storm is forecast to become a hurricane(Victor) by Friday but should take a turn to the north and remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. A broad area of low pressure located a several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 30% of tropical development as it moves west-northwest over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming S late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Thursday: NW winds at 5 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft.

