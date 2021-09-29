Sky Cams
Democratic gubernatorial candidates respond to ban on mask mandate ban

South Carolina candidates for governor are responding to a federal judge’s ruling for...
South Carolina candidates for governor are responding to a federal judge’s ruling for temporarily banning the state’s ban on mask mandates.(WIS)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina candidates for governor are responding to a federal judge’s ruling for temporarily banning the state’s ban on mask mandates.

In a statement released by former Congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, he says he thanks the judge for her sound legal reasoning.

Additionally, he says he sides with the federal judge because he thinks all students deserve protections from the virus while attending public schools.

“I want to thank Judge Lewis for her sound legal reasoning that all students deserve basic protections from this virus while attending our public schools,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham went on to blame sitting governor Henry McMaster for the high COVID rates in South Carolina schools.

“South Carolina currently ranks 2nd in the nation in the rate of COVID cases among children,” Cunningham said. “And that is entirely due to Governor McMaster’s reckless and irresponsible ban on mask requirements in schools.”

Cunningham went on to say he hopes school districts will move forward with protecting students by requiring masks in schools.

Democrat Senator Mia McLeod posted on twitter Tuesday night saying every child should be able to learn safely in our schools. She went on to say that when the provision was introduced, the Governor could have easily intervened with an executive order.

Another Democratic candidate Gary Votour thanked the ACLU of South Carolina for suing the courts in a Facebook post.

Thank you, ACLU of South Carolina! A federal court has blocked South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools. South...

Posted by Gary4Gov on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

