Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court that a Glennville man was killed as a result of mistaken identity.

GBI Special Agent Christian Johnson testified during a hearing Wednesday that the suspects intended to kill a corrections officer that had once live nearby, but instead killed Bobby Kicklighter in January of 2021.

A total of four suspects have been charged in connection with this case.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah police address concerns over questioning kids
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident,...
Georgia couple are among 3 killed in Montana train crash

Latest News

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
*
Evans Memorial Hospital seeing help from state with COVID testing
COVID-19 has made it a tough year for assisted living facilities nationwide. Many continue to...
Senior living facility in Claxton continues COVID precautions