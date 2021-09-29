GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified in court that a Glennville man was killed as a result of mistaken identity.

GBI Special Agent Christian Johnson testified during a hearing Wednesday that the suspects intended to kill a corrections officer that had once live nearby, but instead killed Bobby Kicklighter in January of 2021.

A total of four suspects have been charged in connection with this case.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

