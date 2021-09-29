Home Depot distribution center coming to Jasper Co. part of growing industrial development

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - What was formerly known as the corridor of shame in the Lowcountry, now has another economic development to make that nickname truly a thing of the past.

Home Depot is adding a new distribution center in Jasper County. They county will get a $100,000 rural infrastructure fund grant to help pay for the project. It will create just a handful of new jobs, but its economic impact on a historically undeveloped area could be far reaching.

In a statement, Jasper County Council Chairwoman Barbara Clark explained this is just another step in the county’s industrial development:

“We are thrilled that the Home Depot, a nationally and internationally recognized company, is the latest company to invest in operations at the Riverport Commerce Park in Jasper County. The company will be a great addition at this growing industrial park, which is perfect for distribution, just minutes from the Port of Savannah and the future Jasper Ocean Terminal.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also sees the growth coming to the rural county and has nothing but good things to say.

“A Jasper port would be an enormous benefit not only to this area but to the rest of the state, the rest of the region. These things don’t happen overnight unfortunately, but I am in favor of it and look forward to the helping, anything, anything the government can do to help build the economy for our people we want to do,” Gov. McMaster said.

The port and Home Depot projects are two steps in a direction the county hopes will continue.

