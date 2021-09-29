Sky Cams
A look inside Savannah’s new Enmarket Arena

WTOC got an inside look at Savannah's new Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of planning and months of construction, the Enmarket Arena is a little more than 100 days away from opening its doors.

The venue will hold more than 9,000 seats.

“Right now, we’re at the point we’re building the jumbotron. Great imagery. We’ll have people all around up on the big screen. Do the kiss cam like you always do. Also, next week, we’ll be putting in our seats so that’s another milestone we’re hitting. We’re fully enclosed right now, so that’s great, especially it’s fall. A little cooler. Things are going and we’re currently on schedule. AECON Hunt and the City have been great with getting us and keeping us on schedule to move things forward. It’s going to bring a lot of economic impact here to the city with some of the great events we’re going to bring here, with our announcement with Riley Green and Trevor Noah. Two of our first announcements and we’ll have more that keep coming. It’s a great outlook for the community and then have them be a part of it they can come here and have all the type of enjoyment,” General Manager Monty Jones said.

Tickets are already on sale for those first couple of events in January. Click here for more.

