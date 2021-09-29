Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Metter police arrest 2 juveniles for Homecoming week pranks

What started out as a joke ended up in the arrest of two juveniles in Candler County.
What started out as a joke ended up in the arrest of two juveniles in Candler County.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - What started out as a joke ended up in the arrest of two juveniles in Candler County.

Metter Police have arrested the pair in connection to damage caused during Homecoming week pranks. Scenes like this have been around almost as long as High School homecomings and homecoming pranks. But police in Metter say some kids crossed the line beyond this and now they’re facing grownup trouble.

Look around the neighborhoods of Metter this week and you might see more toilet paper in the trees than all the stores in town. Juniors and seniors prank each other during Homecoming week. But the damage to one parent’s car prompted them to call police.

Mustard, shaving cream, and washable paint ate through the clearcoat in some spots. The parent didn’t want to comment on camera, but showed the damage left behind after several washings.

Police charged two students with criminal damage to property.

“It’s acceptable to do some things when they cause no harm. When people don’t want their property destroyed, that crosses a line at that point,” said Metter Police Chief Robert Shore.

He hopes parents will talk with their students about the kinds of pranks they play before they do something that could leave a permanent mark on somebody’s property and their record.

Chief Shore says these students face misdemeanor charges. But criminal damage to property can turn into a felony depending on the cost of the damage. He hopes students take that into account before they do anything like this.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah police address concerns over questioning kids
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting on East Bay Lane
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
COVID numbers trend down in Long County as vaccination rates improve