Metter police arrest 2 juveniles for Homecoming week pranks

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - What started out as a joke ended up in the arrest of two juveniles in Candler County.

Metter Police have arrested the pair in connection to damage caused during Homecoming week pranks. Scenes like this have been around almost as long as High School homecomings and homecoming pranks. But police in Metter say some kids crossed the line beyond this and now they’re facing grownup trouble.

Look around the neighborhoods of Metter this week and you might see more toilet paper in the trees than all the stores in town. Juniors and seniors prank each other during Homecoming week. But the damage to one parent’s car prompted them to call police.

Mustard, shaving cream, and washable paint ate through the clearcoat in some spots. The parent didn’t want to comment on camera, but showed the damage left behind after several washings.

Police charged two students with criminal damage to property.

“It’s acceptable to do some things when they cause no harm. When people don’t want their property destroyed, that crosses a line at that point,” said Metter Police Chief Robert Shore.

He hopes parents will talk with their students about the kinds of pranks they play before they do something that could leave a permanent mark on somebody’s property and their record.

Chief Shore says these students face misdemeanor charges. But criminal damage to property can turn into a felony depending on the cost of the damage. He hopes students take that into account before they do anything like this.

