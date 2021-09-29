Recent rain causing mosquito population to grow in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s Mosquito Control director says this mosquito season has been relatively slow county-wide.

But the big rain storm last week could soon have an impact on the mosquito population across the county. The director over Mosquito Control says when it comes to the mosquito population the equation is simple: more water, equals more mosquitoes.

“We’re really about 24-hours out from what could be a pretty impressive hatch of mosquitoes,” said Ture Carlson, Director of Chatham County Mosquito Control.

Carlson says the effort started last week to treat at least 1,600 acres for immature mosquitoes after Monday’s intense rain dumped inches across the county, leaving behind pools of standing water.

“That rain was so big, we’re kind of almost county-wide, to tell you the truth. We did a lot of aerial work with the helicopters. We had them from Georgetown to the Islands and all the way out to Tybee, all the way up to Bloomingdale.”

Lifelong Wilmington Island resident Caleb Martin says the mosquito season hasn’t been too bad this year, adding big hatch or not, he’ll still enjoy the outdoors.

“Regardless of if the bugs are out or not, I’m gonna be out here. But I mean, for the most part, I don’t think it’s been too bad. But once again, you got a whole lot of rain, so we’ll see how it goes from there,” said Wilmington Island resident Caleb Martin.

One thing the mosquito control Director also spoke about was the recent cases of West Nile detected in mosquitoes on Wilmington Island. Carlson said right now, the number of cases isn’t anything to be overly concerned about. He just encouraged anyone out in the evenings to wear repellant and cover up your legs and arms as much as possible.

