Savannah mayor discusses local priorities in federal bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made a trip to our nation’s capital to talk with senators Warnock and Jon Ossoff about the importance of the infrastructure bill for constituents right here at home.

Mayor Johnson says he wanted to take the opportunity to meet with Georgia’s two leaders in the U.S. Senate to emphasize that the decisions that are made in D.C. really do impact residents right here in Savannah and all of coastal Georgia.

The $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan aims to invest in areas anywhere from public transportation, to roads and bridges, airports and internet access. After his meeting in D.C. with both Georgia senators, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he believes they both understand how much of an impact the spending plan could have on the Hostess City.

“They both recognize the impacts that passing this infrastructure bill will have on local communities, probably unlike anything else. And so the Senate is one thing, the House is something totally different,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says he thinks sometimes in politics, focus can be lost on those impacted at home by big decisions like reaching an agreement on the infrastructure bill, and keeping the government from shutting down.

“This at the end of the day, this infrastructure bill, this version of a continuing resolution, is about people. It’s about people in a community that they represent.”

Mayor Johnson says he believes the meetings this week ahead of big decisions that will affect millions of Americans, including right here, shows the commitment Senators Ossoff and Warnock both have to the City of Savannah.

