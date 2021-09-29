Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting on East Bay Lane

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of East Bay Lane early Tuesday morning.

Police officers responding to the scene found a 26-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release from the department. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit tips online.

