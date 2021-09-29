Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC Attorney General plans to appeal Federal mask mandate ban ruling

In response to the Federal block, Wilson said, “We disagree with the judge’s position and we...
In response to the Federal block, Wilson said, “We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal.”
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he plans to appeal a Federal judge’s ruling on the state ban on mask mandates in schools.

Following intense debates between parents and lawmakers on whether masks should be allowed to be mandated in South Carolina schools, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster enacted a proviso that said state funds could not be used to enforce K-12 school mask mandates.

A Federal judge has since come down on the proviso and blocked McMaster’s orders.

In response to the Federal block, Wilson said, “We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal.”

If McMaster had not enacted the proviso it would be up to the individual school districts to decide whether they wanted to enforce the mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah police address concerns over questioning kids
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into the cause of the accident,...
Georgia couple are among 3 killed in Montana train crash

Latest News

WTOC got an inside look at Savannah's new Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
A look inside Savannah’s new Enmarket Arena
FILE - A generic photo of a Home Depot building.
Home Depot distribution center coming to Jasper Co. part of growing industrial development
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases, 114 new deaths, Wednesday