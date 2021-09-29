SC Attorney General plans to appeal Federal mask mandate ban ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he plans to appeal a Federal judge’s ruling on the state ban on mask mandates in schools.

Following intense debates between parents and lawmakers on whether masks should be allowed to be mandated in South Carolina schools, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster enacted a proviso that said state funds could not be used to enforce K-12 school mask mandates.

A Federal judge has since come down on the proviso and blocked McMaster’s orders.

In response to the Federal block, Wilson said, “We disagree with the judge’s position and we plan to appeal.”

If McMaster had not enacted the proviso it would be up to the individual school districts to decide whether they wanted to enforce the mask mandate.

