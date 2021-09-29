Top Teacher: Sean Farrell

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - To get a student to learn, a teacher needs to build trust with that student and show that they care just as much as the student.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher does that and more.

“That it’s OK to make mistakes, to not be perfect, because making mistakes is the best part of learning, It shows that you are trying something new and different,” Sean Farrell said.

Farrell teaches Spanish classes at South Effingham High School.

“One of my favorite parts of teaching a foreign language is that culture is a huge aspect of teaching. So, we check out the people products and perspectives of people who speak Spanish,” he said.

Farrell likes to challenge his students and build a strong relationship with them.

“They will care about you and your classroom environment when you show you care about them, until then you are just another adult in the room. You have to earn it,” Farrell said.

“Mr. Farrell has been a true champion for kids, it’s what sets him apart,” Principal Torian White said. “He is the type of teacher I would want for my own child.”

“Feeling like you are making an impact is so rewarding, in and of itself, but I always tell kids is my favorite moment in the classroom is when a student says ‘Ohhh” because that means the light bulb just went off and, it gives me chills every time I hear it,” Farrell said.

