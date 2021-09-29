Website shows how local school districts are spending COVID aid

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Department of Education is launching a funding transparency dashboard that’s meant to show the public how the state’s school districts use federal COVID relief funds.

You can head to the agency’s COVID resource website to see how much schools receive, what budgets have been approved and the time left in the grant period.

The funds given to school districts so far total almost $6 million in three rounds. The dashboard shows spending under all three rounds.

Twenty percent of the third round of funding must be used to address student learning loss; the remainder of the funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.

“We are committed to using COVID-19 relief funds to improve student learning, address lost learning opportunities, and support students’ mental health and well-being,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “We are also committed to being transparent as funds are spent.”