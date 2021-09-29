WEDNESDAY | A milder morning, hotter afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We begin the day with milder weather in the first alert forecast. Temperatures range from near 60 well-inland, mid and upper 60s around Savannah. Islands and beaches are, mostly, in the lower 70s.

Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. or so.

Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by lunch; peaking in the upper 80s to right at 90 between 2 and 4 p.m. Humidity remains relatively low through the afternoon with a dry first alert forecast. It’s a great day to get outside and enjoy some fall sunshine.

As the sun sets, temperatures cool back into the 70s, then 60s heading into the overnight hours. Wednesday and Thursday feature a similar weather set-up. However, afternoon temperatures will remain warm through Thursday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures and a very spotty rain chance arrives this weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

