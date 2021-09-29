Yemassee plans to increase housing with private living community

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry has seen rapid growth in many areas over the last decade plus. But some towns have seen significantly less progress than others.

When you look out at this land in Yemassee, you don’t see much. But soon, over 1,300 acres could be turned into a private living community, something the rural small town doesn’t have much of. Once completed, there would be 20 homes on the property.

“This is actually the first residential subdivision that the town has permitted in well over a decade,” said town clerk Matthew Garnes. “South of the Broad River, places like Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Hardeeville have seen an exponential amount of growth in the last decade. The town of Yemassee hasn’t really seen that, and we know with full buildout happening down there that the growth is going to eventually inch its way up here, but this property’s been sitting here and it was very restrictive as to what it could be used for, for a decade by the town. Now, it’s going to be developed, it’s going to be a huge economic impact to the town.”

He says it will increase tax revenues for the town, which would then be fed back into development for infrastructure.

