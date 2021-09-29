Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Yemassee plans to increase housing with private living community

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry has seen rapid growth in many areas over the last decade plus. But some towns have seen significantly less progress than others.

When you look out at this land in Yemassee, you don’t see much. But soon, over 1,300 acres could be turned into a private living community, something the rural small town doesn’t have much of. Once completed, there would be 20 homes on the property.

“This is actually the first residential subdivision that the town has permitted in well over a decade,” said town clerk Matthew Garnes. “South of the Broad River, places like Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Hardeeville have seen an exponential amount of growth in the last decade. The town of Yemassee hasn’t really seen that, and we know with full buildout happening down there that the growth is going to eventually inch its way up here, but this property’s been sitting here and it was very restrictive as to what it could be used for, for a decade by the town. Now, it’s going to be developed, it’s going to be a huge economic impact to the town.”

He says it will increase tax revenues for the town, which would then be fed back into development for infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah alderman says kids questioned at scene without...
11-year-old recovering from shooting, Savannah police address concerns over questioning kids
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
A local healthcare system’s new campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s new COVID vaccine campaign met with controversy
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

File
Recent rain causing mosquito population to grow in Chatham Co.
COVID numbers trend down in Long County as vaccination rates improve
WTOC got an inside look at Savannah's new Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
A look inside Savannah’s new Enmarket Arena
GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity