Bulloch Co. seeing decline in COVID cases

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re hearing from Bulloch County leaders who say their situation is improving when it comes to COVID-19.

Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they can see positives, and negatives, in the latest trend of local COVID case numbers.

Just four weeks ago, Bulloch County had 1,400 cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 28 percent. Fast forward to Wednesday and at 172 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of just over 10 percent.

Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says this trend could be from a number of things, from people getting vaccinated, to COVID patients who’ve now built up antibodies to those who practice social distancing, wearing masks and other protocols.

“I’m encouraged at the hospital numbers. We’re at 26 patients with 12 on ventilators yesterday. That’s definitely down from the peak of 70 and 35 on vents back in August,” said Wynn.

However Bulloch County still sits below the 40 percent mark of people getting vaccinated and he hopes more people will get their shot as a way to head off another resurgence.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.