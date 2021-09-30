City of Savannah community centers set to reopen in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community centers are a lifeline to many in our community, especially children. The city of Savannah’s centers have been closed for almost a month now to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now the city is looking to reopen them soon, as cases decline and vaccination rates increase.

The Director of Recreation and Leisure Services says Savannah’s community centers serve 200 to 300 children on a daily basis when open. The city is looking forward to opening their doors to those children again starting October 4.

Ledbetter says says their team, the mayor and city manager made the decision to reopen the centers.

“As conditions continue to improve hopefully, we won’t be challenged with another closure,” said Director of Recreation and Leisure Services Kelly Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says while their doors were closed, they were able to continue to feed kids and seniors. He says they also used the time to deep clean and train staff. Ledbetter believes the increased number of vaccination rates locally also played a role in reopening centers and hopes it will keep the hundreds of kids and senior citizens they serve in centers.

“We are comfortable and confident that we can safely continue to provide programming for the youth, adults and seniors in our community,” said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter says the community centers will only host seniors, youth after school, outdoor and athletic programs. The city says centers will not be open for rentals and events at this time. Masks and temperature checks will be required. They also say centers will practice social distancing and staff will regularly sanitize highly touched surfaces and equipment.

The city of Savannah also renewed the mayor’s emergency order last Friday. All city event permits are revoked through the end of October. Groups larger than 500 people cannot gather on city-owned property.

