City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just this week, the City of Savannah presented a Broughton Streetscapes Construction update.

The block between Barnard and Whitaker streets is the more active section right now. In the City’s latest report, they say the effort is to complete sidewalks on the south side of the block to allow for greater pedestrian access and minimize the impact on businesses.

“We want to make sure that we get the work done on the project, but that we do so in such a way that we have the least impact on the adjacent businesses,” said Susan Broker, Senior Director, Special Events, Film & Tourism.

But the block of Broughton Street currently under construction has seen business turnover, with one closing its doors less than a week ago, and other neighboring businesses unsure how the remaining work along the corridor will affect them, especially going into the holidays.

“We know it’s fourth quarter, it’s the holidays. We want our businesses on Broughton to do well. And so we are working with the contractor to make sure sidewalks stay open and we have the least amount of construction going on during those busy times.”

The owners of The Spice and Tea Exchange can see right out their front door the next leg of the streetscape project, between Bull and Whitaker streets. That section is already closed to vehicle traffic.

“We understand that the end result is going to be a really great looking street, and we’re looking forward to it in the end,” said Andrew Finkle, owner of Spice and Tea Exchange.

“We have to stay positive because it’s happening, it’s out there. It’s happening and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The city says they’ve been able to stay on top of the construction project, and in some cases ahead, because they haven’t had the major delays that big storms can sometimes bring during the hurricane season.

