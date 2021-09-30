Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Contribution limit rises for political donors in Georgia

Elections
Elections
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Candidates seeking election to statewide offices in Georgia can now legally accept more from each donor.

The state ethics commission voted Thursday to raise contribution limits for statewide candidates to $7,600 from $7,000 for each primary and general election.

Contributions for runoffs are now limited to $4,500, up from $4,100. Donors can give each candidate for the state House and Senate and local offices up to $3,000 for each general and primary election.

That’s an increase from $2,800.

Those candidates can take up to $1,600 for each runoff, above the current $1,500 ceiling. The changes take effect immediately.

The commission is legally required to raise contribution limits to account for inflation.

MORE | How Georgia residents can register to vote

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Madrina Phyllinda McCay
Woman indicted after son killed in crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a St. Simons couple as they celebrated their...
Glynn Co. couple killed in train derailment

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey offer an update on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia on...
As COVID-19 crush eases, Kemp urges more to seek vaccines
Beaufort Co. school board votes against putting a mask mandate in schools
Beaufort Co. school board votes against putting a mask mandate in schools
Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper County School Districts start back on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Beaufort Co. school board votes against putting a mask mandate in schools
Just this week, the City of Savannah presented a Broughton Streetscapes Construction update.
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction
City of Savannah gives update on Broughton Streetscapes Construction