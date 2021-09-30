Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will stall near or just north of the area into Friday. This will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Weak high pressure returns this weekend. This will keep us with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temps. Rain chances remain low Saturday and Sunday but do increase into next week. Temps remain seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s and low in the mid 60s.

Today will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located about 500 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves to the northwest into Friday. A turn to the north is forecast and Sam is expected to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday. Tropical Storm Victor is located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Victor is forecast to remain a tropical storm and take a turn to the north and remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 5 kt becoming E late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Friday: E winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

