Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-30-2021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will stall near or just north of the area into Friday.  This will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Weak high pressure returns this weekend.  This will keep us with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temps.  Rain chances remain low Saturday and Sunday but do increase into next week.  Temps remain seasonable with highs in the low to mid 80s and low in the mid 60s.

Today will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS:   Hurricane Sam is located about 500 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles.  Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves to the northwest into Friday.  A turn to the north is forecast and Sam is expected to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday.  Tropical Storm Victor is located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.  Victor is forecast to remain a tropical storm and take a turn to the north and remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

Marine Forecast:  Today: NE winds at 5 kt becoming E late.  Seas 2 ft.  Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt.  Seas 2 ft.  Friday: E winds at 5-10 kt.  Seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

A warm, dry afternoon
VIDEO FORECAST | Temperatures warm into the upper 80s this afternoon
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
*
THURSDAY | A warm, mostly sunny afternoon
We're almost to the end of of the list
Jamie's 11pm Forecast