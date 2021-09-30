Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces upgraded charges in the death of pedestrian who was killed during a high-speed police chase.

WTOC has confirmed a Chatham County grand jury has indicted 37-year-old Kenneth Wright on a felony murder charge. The first-degree felony is one of several charges listed in the indictment.

He’s accused of striking and killing 56-year-old Stephen Milton on June 16 at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near 37th Street.

Milton’s family said he was headed home that night because he had to work the next morning.

At the same time, Georgia State Patrol says Wright was being pursued at a high-rate of speed by a state trooper after Wright fled during a traffic stop.

Our WTOC Investigates team has covered several aspects of Milton’s death – including the circumstances of the police chase.

