Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Suspect indicted on murder charge after hitting, killing pedestrian during high-speed chase

Kenneth Ray Wright
Kenneth Ray Wright(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces upgraded charges in the death of pedestrian who was killed during a high-speed police chase.

WTOC has confirmed a Chatham County grand jury has indicted 37-year-old Kenneth Wright on a felony murder charge. The first-degree felony is one of several charges listed in the indictment.

He’s accused of striking and killing 56-year-old Stephen Milton on June 16 at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near 37th Street.

Milton’s family said he was headed home that night because he had to work the next morning.

At the same time, Georgia State Patrol says Wright was being pursued at a high-rate of speed by a state trooper after Wright fled during a traffic stop.

Our WTOC Investigates team has covered several aspects of Milton’s death – including the circumstances of the police chase.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman

Latest News

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island city council forum being held next week
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
I-16, 516 interchange dedicated to former State Rep. Bobby Lee Hill
I-16, 516 interchange dedicated to former State Rep. Bobby Lee Hill
Thursday, the interchange at Interstate 16 and 516 were officially dedicated, named in honor of...
I-16, 516 interchange dedicated to former State Rep. Bobby Lee Hill