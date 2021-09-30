Effingham Co. residents send relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A little more than two weeks ago, community members in Effingham County asked for help collecting items to send to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

And the community responded.

“For the last couple weeks, we’ve been collecting goods, six days a week,” said Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Lon Harden.

Collecting goods for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Putting out a call for help, which community members in Effingham County didn’t hesitate to respond to.

“Once we put the word out about what we’re doing and the needs of the people. People began to say, ‘when can I help?’ ‘Where can I drop off?’ ‘What time?’ ‘I’m on my way.’” Reverend Harden said.

In fact, the community response was so great that, “we have two trucks. We thought we were only going to have one but now we have two,” said Rev. Harden.

Trucks and trailers full of items that may seem commonplace to many, but to those trying to rebuild, they’re priceless.

“When you lose everything, anything that is needed to help start over again or just make it to the next week or next day even is a great help,” said Reverend Harden.

Making the gesture a little more personal, is where they’re going, Harvey Louisiana.

“It’s an area similar to Effingham County. Not the big city but off the path, so to speak. Reaching those people out there that may be at the end of the line but as we see it they’ll be at the front of the line,” Reverend Harden says.

A community coming together and perhaps offering a reminder of what’s possible when we put others needs above our own.

“We pull together no matter what race or religion we pull together to make this happen. So, it is a community effort all across the board. We are grateful to help out our fellow man in need, that’s what’s important.”

The team from Effingham County arrived in Harvey early Thursday afternoon.

