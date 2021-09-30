Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 1

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 7 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute
  • South Effingham at Brunswick
  • Richmond Hill at Statesboro
  • Rabun County at Pierce County
  • Tattnall County at Vidalia
  • Savannah at Beach
  • Johnson at Groves
  • Southeast Bulloch at Liberty County
  • Jeff Davis at Bacon County
  • Swainsboro at East Laurens
  • Claxton at Bryan County
  • ECI at MCA
  • Jenkins County at Portal
  • Screven County at Metter
  • Stratford Academy at Calvary Day
  • First Presbyterian at Savannah Christian
  • Country Day at Deerfield-Windsor
  • Jenkins at Harris County
  • Memorial Day at Bulloch Academy
  • St. Andrew’s at RTCA
  • Whale Branch vs. Cross
  • Wade Hampton at Silver Bluff
  • Ridgeland at Timberland High
  • HHI at Beaufort
  • Bluffton at Colleton County
  • James Island at May River
  • HHPrep at Beaufort Academy
  • Pinewood Prep at HHCA
  • JPII at Thomas Heyward
  • Colleton Prep at Bethesda

