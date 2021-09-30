Experience Latin music, cuisine at festival in the Lowcountry

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A Lowcountry festival is approaching its 10th year.

The Latin Music Festival is still about a week and a half away, but the organizing group here at La Isla magazine says they are already getting ready. Thursday’s task, just unloading and reloading that trailer behind me, and they say that there’s a lot more excitement to come.

“If you’re trying to experience something different, something new, you want to fiesta with us, come through and just check it out,” La Isla Magazine Art Director Jesse Aguirre said.

It’s not a party without dancing, And of course, some authentic Latino cuisine. There’s no doubt, it’s a celebration of culture.

“If you live in the Lowcountry, we have people from all around the world and here there is a big Hispanic community that has been growing in the last 20 years.”

La Isla also wants to give people a glimpse into their heritage.

“We are open to share our community, to share our culture, to share our gastronomy,” La Isla Marketing Director Camilo Florido said.

And in case it wasn’t already obvious, Florido wants to remind you one more time to have your appetite ready that come Oct. 10.

“If they want to Feed their good stomachs, come with an empty stomach because they’re going to have the opportunity to test the Hispanic culture.”

