Game of the Week: Stratford Academy vs Calvary

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to Friday and our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week - Stratford Academy visiting Calvary.

It’s a match-up of ranked opponents. Calvary is 6-0 and number three in Class A Private while Stratford is 4-0 and ranked in at number 10 in Class A Private.

Last year the Eagles won this one 28 to 21.

Cavailiers head Coach Mark Stroud told WTOC his message to the team each week is simple: get better.

“It’s something every week you need to really improve on. I don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling by any means, I guess which is a good thing this point and time in the season. We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. I expect it to be a tough, really physical game. I expect it to go all the way into the fourth quarter,” said Coach Stroud.

This one kicks off Friday at the Specialty Sports Complex at Calvary Day at 7:30 and we’ll be there bringing you coverage.

