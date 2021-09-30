Habersham Woods Garden Tour set for Oct. 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you can enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of 10 magnificent private gardens in Savannah’s Midtown.

The inaugural Habersham Woods Garden Tour is happening on Sunday, Oct. 3, and the whole community is invited to come out for an afternoon supporting two amazing causes.

“We’re really excited, especially with the change in weather. To have such a wonderful group of gardens for the public to tour, it’s going to be a really wonderful event all day on Sunday the 3rd of October 10 to 4,” said Ron Melander, Habersham Woods Garden Tour Co-Founder.

Melander says after months of planning, they’re thrilled to share this event with whose who may not be familiar with this beautiful neighborhood.

“This area is enriched with these back yards. People don’t realize how large these lots are in Habersham Woods, so it will be an eye opener for a lot of people and it will be a lot of fun,” Melander said. “Oh they’ll see a lot of swimming pools, rose gardens, statuary, a lot of hardscaping.”

The event isn’t just about showcasing luxurious living spaces. The tour also benefits two local non profits - Renegade Paws Rescue, an animal charity, and The Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy, a new school on the southside.

“You want the two things that pull on peoples heartstrings. animals and children,” Melander said.

Roger Moss is the COO of SECA and says this is a perfect partnership.

“Thanks to people like Ron and Mark who are doing this tour to support us, we are able to address a major need,” Moss said.

And he hopes everyone comes out to enjoy this unique experience.

“These yards...you can’t see. You know, this is not like you drive down the road and there it is. No, these are backyards and it’s sort of like an Alice in Wonderland thing, just walking in like wow,” Moss explained.

To find out more and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.