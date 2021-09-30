I-16, 516 interchange dedicated to former State Rep. Bobby Lee Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the interchange at Interstate 16 and 516 were officially dedicated, named in honor of the late State Representative Bobby Lee Hill.

Organizers say the dedication aims to honor Hill’s service as a state lawmaker, and contributions as a civil rights attorney.

Before heading out to the interchange to look at the signs, a group of Savannah leaders met at St. Paul CME Church for a ceremony recognizing the life and accomplishments, and legacy left behind by the late state representative.

Former Savannah mayors, County Commissioners, clergy and community all gathered to share memories of Bobby L. Hill. House Resolution 355, introduced by Representative Carl Gilliard, summarized Hill’s impact on the community.

The resolution says after moving to Savannah in 1959, Hill became a leader of the community and was known as a man who greatly enriched the lives of those who knew him.

Hill was a state representative for 14 years, and also a candidate for mayor of Savannah and Lieutenant Governor over his political career. Hill was also an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and founder and CEO of the National Legal Network.

“An attorney, a leader, a student, a person that was a catalyst. You know, 14 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, and one of the first in Reconstruction in Chatham County. We’ve got to tell the story. Too many times we just think about certain individuals, and there are so many unsung heroes,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says it’s his hope that as new generations pass by these signs, they see Hill’s name, and find out more about his life and legacy.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.