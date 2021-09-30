LLDS holding virtual 2021 Buddy Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest parties in the Coastal Empire every fall will be a lot of smaller parties again this year as The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 2021 Buddy Walk will be a virtual event this Saturday, Oct. 2.

Groups are invited to hold their own walks at home to raise money and awareness to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families. LDSS does that through outreach, education and advocacy for acceptance and inclusion.

You can join a team, walk on your own, or, if you want to experience the traditional celebration of the Buddy Walk, LDSS Secretary Joe Marchese and his daughter, Ella, are planning an opening ceremony for their walk that you can participate in at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Facebook Live.

Proceeds from the Buddy Walk help support Camp Buddy, a summer camp for children with Down Syndrome in Chatham and Effingham counties.

To register for a team or donate, click here.

