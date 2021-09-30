Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

LLDS holding virtual 2021 Buddy Walk

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest parties in the Coastal Empire every fall will be a lot of smaller parties again this year as The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society’s 2021 Buddy Walk will be a virtual event this Saturday, Oct. 2.

Groups are invited to hold their own walks at home to raise money and awareness to benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families. LDSS does that through outreach, education and advocacy for acceptance and inclusion.

You can join a team, walk on your own, or, if you want to experience the traditional celebration of the Buddy Walk, LDSS Secretary Joe Marchese and his daughter, Ella, are planning an opening ceremony for their walk that you can participate in at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Facebook Live.

Proceeds from the Buddy Walk help support Camp Buddy, a summer camp for children with Down Syndrome in Chatham and Effingham counties.

To register for a team or donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

Habersham Woods Garden Tour
Habersham Woods Garden Tour set for Oct. 3
Savannah Greenspace Department keeps Savannah Beautiful
Savannah Greenscapes Department keeps Savannah Beautiful
LDSS 2021 Buddy Walk
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society holding virtual 2021 Buddy Walk
Savannah Greenspace Department keeps Savannah Beautiful
Savannah Greenspace Department keeps Savannah Beautiful