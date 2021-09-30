Sky Cams
Long County vaccine clinic with $100 incentive

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Vaccination rates across the coastal health district are slowly increasing, but COVID case numbers in the past few weeks are trending down.

Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says numbers are going down because we are getting close to reaching some kind of herd immunity, but close to 35 percent of people that actually get COVID-19 do not develop an immune response to the virus, which is why they are still encouraging vaccination to get those antibodies.

For the first time, on Thursday, the coastal health district will be offering $100 visa gift cards for vaccination only in Long County, which has 19 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

You will get a $100 visa gift card for the Johnson and Johnson and $50 visa gift card for Moderna first dose and another $50 for the second dose in 4 weeks. This clinic is only for people 18 and older since they will not be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Davis says in the rural counties, it is easier to have Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for storing purposes and with less waste of the vaccine.

They will provide gift cards to the first 100 people that get their shot on Thursday of either vaccine. “I would be happy if we got to be 50, I would be ecstatic if we got to 100 and anything about that not only great but Icing on the cake,” said Dr. Lawton Davis.

The clinic is happening on Thursday, September 30 at the health department in Long County located at 57 N Macon Street in Ludowici.

Vaccinations will be available from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The giveaway is only for first and second doses given today -- it does not apply to past shots, booster shots or third doses. Appointments are required to get the vaccine in Long County.

Click here to make an appointment.

