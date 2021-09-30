McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks.

According to a release, McMaster plans to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The appeal was filed Thursday morning. Wilson joined the governor’s appeal on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a federal judge made the decision to issue a restraining order on Proviso 1.108, signed by state lawmakers and backed by McMaster, that prevented schools from issuing mask mandates despite the recent rise in cases.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” said McMaster.

Several schools have made the decision to enforce mask mandates due to the ruling, including schools in the Richland Two School District. While others, including Lexington One School District, decided to not mandate masks following talks with their legal team.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a statement saying school districts will have to revise any plan that does not coincide with CDC guidelines if it used the temporary mask mandate ban as reasoning for not having a mandate.

