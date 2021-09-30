Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban

Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District...
Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to temporarily restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks.

According to a release, McMaster plans to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The appeal was filed Thursday morning. Wilson joined the governor’s appeal on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a federal judge made the decision to issue a restraining order on Proviso 1.108, signed by state lawmakers and backed by McMaster, that prevented schools from issuing mask mandates despite the recent rise in cases.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” said McMaster.

Several schools have made the decision to enforce mask mandates due to the ruling, including schools in the Richland Two School District. While others, including Lexington One School District, decided to not mandate masks following talks with their legal team.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a statement saying school districts will have to revise any plan that does not coincide with CDC guidelines if it used the temporary mask mandate ban as reasoning for not having a mandate.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

GBI: Glennville man was killed as result of mistaken identity
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 400 block of Chevis...
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on Chevis Rd.
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
Starting Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, SNAP benefits will increase 15 percent, which is about $35 a...
SNAP benefits to increase nationwide

Latest News

Suspect in custody who ran from GSP on I-16 in Candler Co.
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,147 new COVID-19 cases, 107 new deaths, Thursday
Janice Krishnan, 86
UPDATE: Savannah Police safely locate missing 86-year-old woman
Georgia highway chases hit 5-year high in 2020